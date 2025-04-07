Rand fall blamed on GNU threat of collapse
Local currency suffers its steepest weekly drop among emerging currencies
07 April 2025 - 11:26
UPDATED 07 April 2025 - 23:25
The rand has posted the sharpest decline among major emerging market currencies over the past week, sliding more than 6% against the dollar as a wave of global and local pressure unnerves investors.
The rand slumped to an intraday weakest level of R19.64/$ in late Monday trade, according to Iress data, marking its weakest level since 2023. By early evening it had fallen 2.6% to R19.65/$...
