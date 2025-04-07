India may let rupee slide more if tariffs spark yuan fall, sources say

Mumbai — India’s central bank could tolerate a sharper depreciation of the rupee if China lets the yuan weaken to cushion the impact of US tariffs, multiple sources aware of the central bank’s thinking said.
China and India compete in exports such as machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textiles and three people familiar with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) thinking said the central bank had become increasingly focused on the yuan exchange rate over the past few months.
As well as making Indian exports less competitive, a weaker yuan could widen India’s already large trade deficit with China.
“The RBI has been relatively hands-off [this year]. The rupee is automatically adjusting based on how currencies are moving globally, so the hands-offs approach will mostly continue,” one of the sources said.
The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
US President Donald Trump last week imposed an additional 34% “reciprocal” tariff on Chinese imports, on top of an existing 20% levy, making the cumulative tariff burden imposed on China under the current Trump administration the highest in Asia, weighing on the country’s growth outlook.
Beijing is expected to respond with a mix of fiscal stimulus and interest rate cuts, while potentially stepping back from currency stability and allowing the yuan to depreciate.
“Currency stability in China in the face of such a large tariff schedule entails large economic costs and is ultimately unlikely to be sustainable,” analysts at Barclays Bank said in a note.
Goldman Sachs said in a report on Sunday that the new tariff rates would reduce Chinese GDP growth by at least 0.7% this year. Barclays Bank downgraded its forecast by 30 basis points to 4% for 2025.
A weaker yuan would have negative spillover effects for the rupee and the rest of Asia.
“Typically, USD/Asia would follow the direction of the broad dollar,” Goldman Sachs said in its report. “However in this instance, we think dollar/yuan exchange rate will provide an important anchor for Asian currencies,” and they will be watching how the dollar/yuan fix evolves this week.
The onshore yuan dropped to 7.3192 to the US dollar on Monday, the lowest in four months. In response, the Indian rupee weakened 0.7% to 85.85 to the dollar, headed for its worst day in nearly three months.
The rupee is still above a record low of 87.95 touched on February 10 when a slowdown in India’s economic growth prompted equity outflows.
China is India’s largest trading partner and India ran a trade deficit of $94bn with China in 2024, underscoring its dependence on Chinese imports.
India’s central bank will monitor moves in the yuan closely, considering the growing importance of China trade, investment and third-country competitiveness in exports, Barclays said.
“Currency movements among all major trading partners and the denomination of invoicing is something that the RBI looks at,” one of the sources said, referring to the fact that most of India’s imports are dollar denominated.
India may let rupee slide more if tariffs spark yuan fall, sources say
The Reserve Bank of India is said to have become increasingly focused on the exchange rate over the past few months
Mumbai — India’s central bank could tolerate a sharper depreciation of the rupee if China lets the yuan weaken to cushion the impact of US tariffs, multiple sources aware of the central bank’s thinking said.
China and India compete in exports such as machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and textiles and three people familiar with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) thinking said the central bank had become increasingly focused on the yuan exchange rate over the past few months.
As well as making Indian exports less competitive, a weaker yuan could widen India’s already large trade deficit with China.
“The RBI has been relatively hands-off [this year]. The rupee is automatically adjusting based on how currencies are moving globally, so the hands-offs approach will mostly continue,” one of the sources said.
The RBI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
US President Donald Trump last week imposed an additional 34% “reciprocal” tariff on Chinese imports, on top of an existing 20% levy, making the cumulative tariff burden imposed on China under the current Trump administration the highest in Asia, weighing on the country’s growth outlook.
Beijing is expected to respond with a mix of fiscal stimulus and interest rate cuts, while potentially stepping back from currency stability and allowing the yuan to depreciate.
“Currency stability in China in the face of such a large tariff schedule entails large economic costs and is ultimately unlikely to be sustainable,” analysts at Barclays Bank said in a note.
Goldman Sachs said in a report on Sunday that the new tariff rates would reduce Chinese GDP growth by at least 0.7% this year. Barclays Bank downgraded its forecast by 30 basis points to 4% for 2025.
A weaker yuan would have negative spillover effects for the rupee and the rest of Asia.
“Typically, USD/Asia would follow the direction of the broad dollar,” Goldman Sachs said in its report. “However in this instance, we think dollar/yuan exchange rate will provide an important anchor for Asian currencies,” and they will be watching how the dollar/yuan fix evolves this week.
The onshore yuan dropped to 7.3192 to the US dollar on Monday, the lowest in four months. In response, the Indian rupee weakened 0.7% to 85.85 to the dollar, headed for its worst day in nearly three months.
The rupee is still above a record low of 87.95 touched on February 10 when a slowdown in India’s economic growth prompted equity outflows.
China is India’s largest trading partner and India ran a trade deficit of $94bn with China in 2024, underscoring its dependence on Chinese imports.
India’s central bank will monitor moves in the yuan closely, considering the growing importance of China trade, investment and third-country competitiveness in exports, Barclays said.
“Currency movements among all major trading partners and the denomination of invoicing is something that the RBI looks at,” one of the sources said, referring to the fact that most of India’s imports are dollar denominated.
Reuters
Rand suffers steepest weekly drop among emerging currencies
HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT: Forex trading: Two worlds, one important decision
Soaring gold price adds $1bn to value of SA’s gold reserves
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders mull options
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: SA’s calculated calm in the eye of Trump tariff storm
Tariff-fuelled sell-off intensifies as China retaliates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.