Trump tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points, French prime minister says

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Picture: Tom Nicholson
PARIS — France could see a 0.5 percentage point reduction in GDP growth as a result of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said in an interview at the weekend.
“Trump’s policies could cost us more than 0.5% of our GDP,” Bayrou said, according to excerpts published in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.
“The imposition of these outrageous tariffs will lead to a global crisis (...). The risk of job losses is significant, as is that of an economic slowdown,” he said.
Under Trump’s plans announced on Wednesday, France will be subject to a general tariff of 20% along with other European Union countries.
After speaking with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Saturday the two countries reaffirmed their determination to “closely co-ordinate” positions in tariff discussions with Trump.
“A trade war is in no-one’s interest. We must stand united and resolute to protect our citizens and our businesses,” he said in post on X.
