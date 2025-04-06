Markets

Trump tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points, French prime minister says

06 April 2025 - 15:21
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Picture: Tom Nicholson
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. Picture: Tom Nicholson

PARIS — France could see a 0.5 percentage point reduction in GDP growth as a result of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said in an interview at the weekend.

“Trump’s policies could cost us more than 0.5% of our GDP,” Bayrou said, according to excerpts published in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

“The imposition of these outrageous tariffs will lead to a global crisis (...). The risk of job losses is significant, as is that of an economic slowdown,” he said.

Under Trump’s plans announced on Wednesday, France will be subject to a general tariff of 20% along with other European Union countries.

After speaking with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron said earlier on Saturday the two countries reaffirmed their determination to “closely co-ordinate” positions in tariff discussions with Trump.

“A trade war is in no-one’s interest. We must stand united and resolute to protect our citizens and our businesses,” he said in post on X. 

Reuters

Donald Trump alienates the world — what’s next?

The US has a number of levers that Trump could pull to coerce other countries
Opinion
2 days ago

Pressure building on US Supreme Court as judges stymie Trump with ‘toxic’ orders

Fight brews over ‘universal’ injunctions by federal judges with judicial orders blocking key pillars of Trump agenda
World
3 hours ago

Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow

Lesotho scrambled to put together a delegation on Friday to head to Washington to engage with the United States on tariffs that risk wiping out ...
Business
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaches R19/$ as US tariffs bite hard
Markets
3.
Tariff-fuelled sell-off intensifies as China ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs weaken rand and ...
Markets

Related Articles

US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders mull options

World / Americas

Tariff-fuelled sell-off intensifies as China retaliates

Markets

Lesotho faces Trump tariff economic death blow

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.