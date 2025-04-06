PGM prices tumble as tariffs shake global vehicle industry
Though SA’s precious metals are excluded from Trump’s sweeping levies, at issue is the effect on sentiment
06 April 2025 - 17:28
Platinum group metal (PGM) prices fell further on Friday after Thursday’s rout as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imports to that country took effect.
Investors expect the 25% tariff on all vehicle imports will drive up car prices in the US, slowing domestic demand and spurring carmakers worldwide to cut production...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.