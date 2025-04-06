Markets

Nasdaq confirms bear market, ends more than 20% below record close

06 April 2025 - 15:13
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Market data is displayed on a screen inside the Nasdaq market site at Times Square in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Market data is displayed on a screen inside the Nasdaq market site at Times Square in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index confirmed on Friday that it is in a bear market, after a 22.7% fall from its December 16 record close, as investors fled riskier assets on fears that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump could spark a trade war and tip the global economy into recession.

The index ended down 5.8% on Friday, after China announced additional tariffs of 34% on US goods in retaliation for steep tariffs Trump announced against China on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq composite index ended down 962.82 points at 15,587.79, against a December record close of 20,173.89.

A bear market is confirmed when an index closes down at least 20% from its most recent record high finish, according to a widely used definition.

Along with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq also on Friday marked its deepest two-day sell-off since March 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow confirmed on Friday that it was in a correction and the S&P 500 ended the session more than 17% below its record closing high.

The Nasdaq’s biggest drag from individual stocks came from heavyweight Apple, which ended down 7.3%, and Nvidia, which also fell more than 7%.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Trump tariffs could cut GDP growth by 0.5 percentage points, French prime minister says

Under Trump’s plans announced on Wednesday, France will be subject to a general tariff of 20%
Markets
2 hours ago

US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders mull options

Among the countries first hit with the tariff were Australia, Britain, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Saudi Arabia
World
3 hours ago

Tariff-fuelled sell-off intensifies as China retaliates

Equities plummet for a second day over Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plans
Markets
2 days ago

US stocks plunge as Trump tariffs trigger recession fears

Apple leads declines among Big Tech as Wall Street fear gauge hits three-week high
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and ...
Markets
2.
Rand breaches R19/$ as US tariffs bite hard
Markets
3.
Tariff-fuelled sell-off intensifies as China ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs weaken rand and ...
Markets

Related Articles

US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders mull options

World / Americas

EU seeks unity and best response to US tariffs

World / Europe

BERNARD DROTSCHIE: Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ likely to shrink global GDP and ...

Opinion

Trump’s tariffs: South Africa’s motor industry fears the worst

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.