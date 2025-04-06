Nasdaq confirms bear market, ends more than 20% below record close

Market data is displayed on a screen inside the Nasdaq market site at Times Square in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index confirmed on Friday that it is in a bear market, after a 22.7% fall from its December 16 record close, as investors fled riskier assets on fears that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump could spark a trade war and tip the global economy into recession.
The index ended down 5.8% on Friday, after China announced additional tariffs of 34% on US goods in retaliation for steep tariffs Trump announced against China on Wednesday.
The Nasdaq composite index ended down 962.82 points at 15,587.79, against a December record close of 20,173.89.
A bear market is confirmed when an index closes down at least 20% from its most recent record high finish, according to a widely used definition.
Along with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq also on Friday marked its deepest two-day sell-off since March 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow confirmed on Friday that it was in a correction and the S&P 500 ended the session more than 17% below its record closing high.
The Nasdaq’s biggest drag from individual stocks came from heavyweight Apple, which ended down 7.3%, and Nvidia, which also fell more than 7%.
Reuters
