Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
A constructive negotiation process is needed to help avoid a potential global conflict
Trump’s move has hit SA markets hard with the rand breaking through R19/$ on Friday, reaching its worst level in about a year
DA and ANC locked in separate meetings to discuss a way to salvage the coalition and keep the budget process on track
Business Day TV spoke to Johann Slabber, founder & CEO of Nexus Pharma
The fate of the DA as a member of GNU is in doubt after it dissented against the budget framework on Wednesday
Japan’s automotive sector comprises 20% of the country’s total exports, most of which go to the US market
An ultra-marathon is a big question of mind over matter — and Thulani Sibisi’s ultra-journey through life matters
Streamers offer more content than you could hope to consume in a lifetime for the price of one movie ticket
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
