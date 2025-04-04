SA Inc bleeding as scene set for global recession
US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled SA markets, with the JSE down more than 8.5% in two days
04 April 2025 - 11:33
UPDATED 06 April 2025 - 22:59
Investors head into the new week with the jitters after last week’s market rout wiped almost R2-trillion off the value of SA equities in just two days after US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented tariffs spooked global markets.
The JSE, Africa’s largest stock exchange, lost a further 5.3% on Friday after falling 3.4% on Thursday, resulting in an 8.5% fall for the two days combined...
