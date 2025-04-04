Rand breaches R19/$ as US tariffs bite hard
US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement this week has roiled SA markets with the JSE down more than 5% in two days
04 April 2025 - 11:33
The rand breached the psychological barrier of R19/$ on Friday as unprecedented tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration in the US continue to spook global markets, with the JSE’s all share index plummeting further, down 2.6% in early trade on Friday — wiping out billions of rand in value.
The weakness in SA Inc stocks follows Thursday’s rout, with losses over the two days amounting to more than R1.3-trillion...
