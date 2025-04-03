JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears
The all share index falls as much as 4.5% on GNU turmoil and Trump’s 30% tariff on SA goods
03 April 2025 - 14:47
UPDATED 03 April 2025 - 23:50
SA equities took a beating on Thursday as the prospect of the unravelling of the government of national unity (GNU) combined with escalating global trade tension wiped off nearly R1-trillion in value.
The all share index, the broadest measure of the SA stock market performance, plunged as much as 4.5%, the biggest one-day percentage drop since 2020 when investors scrambled for cash in Covid-19 pandemic. The index closed 3.39% lower while the blue-chip top 40 index ended the session off 3.3%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.