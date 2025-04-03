Markets

Gold takes a breather after scaling new heights

Central banks are expected to help keep gold’s stunning rally going for the rest of the year

03 April 2025 - 14:28
by Ashitha Shivaprasad
SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Gold prices took a breather on Thursday after surging to yet another all-time high following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping import tariffs, which drove investors to the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was down 1.4% to $3,090/oz at 1130am GMT amid some profit-taking, having hit a record of $3,167.57 earlier in the day. US gold futures were down 1.7% to $3,111.40.

Gold has continued to build on last year’s rally, with prices rising 18% in 2025 as a combination of factors supported the metal — including economic and geopolitical uncertainties, robust central bank purchases and increased flows into gold-backed exchange traded funds.

“Weaker trade, higher input costs and shrinking margins are badly hurting the stock market, while geopolitical mistrust is deepening,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. “Such a gloomy outlook for economic growth offers the perfect backdrop for further gains in gold.”

Trump on Wednesday unveiled plans to slap a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the US, as well as much higher levies on dozens of rivals and allies alike. The far-reaching duties have sent global markets reeling amid concerns they could dampen economic growth and stoke inflation.

Central banks are expected to help keep gold’s stunning rally going this year, with buying aimed at further diversifying reserves away from the dollar.

Analysts at ANZ said gold prices would push towards $3,200 over the next six months.

But Trump’s tariffs do not apply to certain goods, including copper, gold, energy and “certain minerals that are not available in the US”, a White House fact sheet showed. Gold stocks in Comex warehouses in the US have jumped in recent months on fears import tariffs might curb shipments.

Spot silver slipped 4.7% to $32.44/oz, its lowest since March 11.

Since the introduction of a minimum 10% baseline tariff in countries importing semiconductors, where silver is used extensively, demand has become a concern, said Reliance Securities senior analyst Jigar Trivedi.

Platinum fell 2.6% to $957.60/oz, and palladium lost 1.6% to $954.78/oz.

Reuters

Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs weaken rand and send gold to a new high

Global markets roiled by the tariffs announcement as investors seek safe havens
Markets
13 hours ago

Gold reaches record high as traders scramble for safety

Donald Trump’s more aggressive than expected import tariffs intensifies trade war
Markets
14 hours ago

Oil falls on concern that sweeping tariffs will weigh on demand

Investors worry global trade war that will curtail economic growth and limit fuel demand
Markets
13 hours ago

Asian shares slump as trade war fuels recession fear

Traders look for safety among bonds, gold and the yen amid worry that trade war could send world into recession
Markets
13 hours ago
