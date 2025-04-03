Gold takes a breather after scaling new heights

SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Gold prices took a breather on Thursday after surging to yet another all-time high following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping import tariffs, which drove investors to the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold was down 1.4% to $3,090/oz at 1130am GMT amid some profit-taking, having hit a record of $3,167.57 earlier in the day. US gold futures were down 1.7% to $3,111.40.
Gold has continued to build on last year’s rally, with prices rising 18% in 2025 as a combination of factors supported the metal — including economic and geopolitical uncertainties, robust central bank purchases and increased flows into gold-backed exchange traded funds.
“Weaker trade, higher input costs and shrinking margins are badly hurting the stock market, while geopolitical mistrust is deepening,” said Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault. “Such a gloomy outlook for economic growth offers the perfect backdrop for further gains in gold.”
Trump on Wednesday unveiled plans to slap a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the US, as well as much higher levies on dozens of rivals and allies alike. The far-reaching duties have sent global markets reeling amid concerns they could dampen economic growth and stoke inflation.
Central banks are expected to help keep gold’s stunning rally going this year, with buying aimed at further diversifying reserves away from the dollar.
Analysts at ANZ said gold prices would push towards $3,200 over the next six months.
But Trump’s tariffs do not apply to certain goods, including copper, gold, energy and “certain minerals that are not available in the US”, a White House fact sheet showed. Gold stocks in Comex warehouses in the US have jumped in recent months on fears import tariffs might curb shipments.
Spot silver slipped 4.7% to $32.44/oz, its lowest since March 11.
Since the introduction of a minimum 10% baseline tariff in countries importing semiconductors, where silver is used extensively, demand has become a concern, said Reliance Securities senior analyst Jigar Trivedi.
Platinum fell 2.6% to $957.60/oz, and palladium lost 1.6% to $954.78/oz.
Gold takes a breather after scaling new heights
Central banks are expected to help keep gold’s stunning rally going for the rest of the year
Reuters
