US stocks slide ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, US, on April 2 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Wall Street’s main indices fell on Wednesday as investors worried about the potential impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on the global economy, corporate earnings and inflation.
Details of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff plans were still being formulated and closely held ahead of a White House Rose Garden announcement ceremony scheduled for 8pm GMT.
Trump has said that his reciprocal tariffs aim to equalise the comparatively lower US tariff rates with those imposed by other nations. But the format of the duties was unclear, with reports that Trump was considering a 20% universal tariff.
The uncertainty around the specifics of the tariffs is heavily weighing on investors, prompting them to continue reducing their allocations to the US, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.
“If there are hints that they’re going for a less draconian sort of tariffs, we could see some relief,” he said.
At 09.39am the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.51 points, or 0.37%, to 41,833.45, the S&P 500 lost 26.55 points, or 0.47%, to 5,606.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 99.07 points, or 0.57%, to 17,350.82.
The domestically focused Russell 2000 index was down 1.3%.
All 11 S&P 500 sub-sectors were in the red, with the consumer discretionary sector leading losses, dragged down by a near 6% drop in Tesla shares after the electric vehicle maker reported a 13% drop in first-quarter deliveries.
Tech stocks, which have been at the forefront of the sell-off this week, slipped, with Nvidia down 1.7% and Amazon.com slipping 1.1%.
Trump Media & Technology Group slid 6.1% after the operator of Truth Social filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow Trump’s trust to sell shares in the company that could be worth $2.3bn.
US stocks have come under sharp selling pressure this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 10% from their record highs last month and confirming a correction due to uncertainty around tariffs.
The S&P 500 shed 4.6% in the first quarter, its biggest three-month decline since July 2022.
On the data front, US private payrolls growth accelerated in March. Factory orders data were scheduled for release on Wednesday morning.
Focus, however, is on the crucial monthly non-farm payrolls data as well as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for insights into the health of the US economy and trajectory of interest rates.
Traders are betting on three rate cuts from the Fed this year but the prospect of tariff-induced inflationary pressures has clouded the outlook.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.41-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded seven new highs and 187 new lows.
US stocks slide ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement
Wall Street’s main indices fall as tariff jitters grip the market
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.