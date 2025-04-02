US stocks inch higher after choppy trade ahead of Trump tariff plan

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, US, on April 2 2025. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
New York — US stock indices finished higher after a choppy trading session on Wednesday, falling early and then recovering slightly as investors made last-minute bets to position themselves ahead of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements due later in the day.
Volatility has gripped US markets in recent weeks as investors speculated about the scope of tariffs and their impact on the global economy, inflation and corporate earnings.
The CBOE Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has remained for the past three sessions around a level last seen in mid-March.
Some tariffs, including on steel, aluminium and vehicles, have already been announced, though the main thrust of Trump’s tariff policy is set to be unveiled during a White House ceremony at 8pm GMT.
Investors are watching for greater details on what specifically will attract tariffs as well as for the process for implementing them. Reports have indicated Trump was considering a 20% universal tariff.
“Words from presidents matter,” said Christopher Wolfe, president and chief investment officer of Pennington Partners & Company. “They can, and do, change policy and the way corporate America responds to things. That’s the weight we are all feeling now.”
Wolfe noted that much of the markets’ response to Trump’s speech will depend on whether he outlines a measured economic policy shift or a string of seemingly arbitrary tariffs that risk unintended consequences.
“I do not expect, unless there is a one-way, we’re just going to blast at everybody (speech), I do not see the stock market having a big overreaction.”
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 235.36 points, or 0.56%, to 42,225.32, the S&P 500 gained 37.90 points, or 0.67%, to 5,670.97, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 151.16 points, or 0.87%, to 17,601.05.
Big tech names offered support to benchmarks on Wednesday, maintaining the previous session’s upward momentum.
Tesla jumped 5.3% after Politico and ABC reported that Trump has told members of his cabinet and other close contacts that his billionaire ally Elon Musk, CEO of the electric vehicle maker, will step back from his government role soon. The White House denied the reports.
This helped reverse earlier declines triggered when Tesla reported a 13% drop in first-quarter deliveries.
Its advance helped the consumer discretionary index, which rose 2%, the best performing of the 11 S&P sectors.
Among other “Magnificent Seven” names, Amazon.com gained 2% after it was reported the company was bidding for short video platform TikTok.
On the data front, US private payrolls growth accelerated in March and new orders for US-manufactured goods increased solidly in February, likely as businesses front-loaded orders ahead of tariffs.
Focus will now switch to the crucial monthly non-farm payrolls data as well as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for insights into the health of the US economy and trajectory of interest rates.
Traders are betting on three rate cuts from the Fed this year but the prospect of tariff-induced inflationary pressures has clouded the outlook.
Among the newest public companies, CoreWeave continued its recovery from a rocky first two trading days, with the artificial intelligence start-up building on the previous session's gains with a 16.7% advance.
However, conservative news provider Newsmax, which had posted triple-digit percentage gains on its first two days, retreated significantly, slumping 77.5% on the day.
US stocks inch higher after choppy trade ahead of Trump tariff plan
Investors on edge as they await details of tariff plan
New York — US stock indices finished higher after a choppy trading session on Wednesday, falling early and then recovering slightly as investors made last-minute bets to position themselves ahead of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcements due later in the day.
Volatility has gripped US markets in recent weeks as investors speculated about the scope of tariffs and their impact on the global economy, inflation and corporate earnings.
The CBOE Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, has remained for the past three sessions around a level last seen in mid-March.
Some tariffs, including on steel, aluminium and vehicles, have already been announced, though the main thrust of Trump’s tariff policy is set to be unveiled during a White House ceremony at 8pm GMT.
Trump announces steep tariffs against trading partners
Investors are watching for greater details on what specifically will attract tariffs as well as for the process for implementing them. Reports have indicated Trump was considering a 20% universal tariff.
“Words from presidents matter,” said Christopher Wolfe, president and chief investment officer of Pennington Partners & Company. “They can, and do, change policy and the way corporate America responds to things. That’s the weight we are all feeling now.”
Wolfe noted that much of the markets’ response to Trump’s speech will depend on whether he outlines a measured economic policy shift or a string of seemingly arbitrary tariffs that risk unintended consequences.
“I do not expect, unless there is a one-way, we’re just going to blast at everybody (speech), I do not see the stock market having a big overreaction.”
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 235.36 points, or 0.56%, to 42,225.32, the S&P 500 gained 37.90 points, or 0.67%, to 5,670.97, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 151.16 points, or 0.87%, to 17,601.05.
Big tech names offered support to benchmarks on Wednesday, maintaining the previous session’s upward momentum.
Tesla jumped 5.3% after Politico and ABC reported that Trump has told members of his cabinet and other close contacts that his billionaire ally Elon Musk, CEO of the electric vehicle maker, will step back from his government role soon. The White House denied the reports.
This helped reverse earlier declines triggered when Tesla reported a 13% drop in first-quarter deliveries.
Its advance helped the consumer discretionary index, which rose 2%, the best performing of the 11 S&P sectors.
Among other “Magnificent Seven” names, Amazon.com gained 2% after it was reported the company was bidding for short video platform TikTok.
Tariff turmoil pushes gold higher
On the data front, US private payrolls growth accelerated in March and new orders for US-manufactured goods increased solidly in February, likely as businesses front-loaded orders ahead of tariffs.
Focus will now switch to the crucial monthly non-farm payrolls data as well as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday for insights into the health of the US economy and trajectory of interest rates.
Traders are betting on three rate cuts from the Fed this year but the prospect of tariff-induced inflationary pressures has clouded the outlook.
Among the newest public companies, CoreWeave continued its recovery from a rocky first two trading days, with the artificial intelligence start-up building on the previous session's gains with a 16.7% advance.
However, conservative news provider Newsmax, which had posted triple-digit percentage gains on its first two days, retreated significantly, slumping 77.5% on the day.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Britain braces for US tariffs onslaught
Negative effect of Trump’s tariffs will be felt the world over, warns Lagarde
Trump tariffs choke US factories recovery
Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs drive US first-quarter sales increase
EDITORIAL: Policy uncertainty trumps bad policy
PATRICE RASSOU: Markets adjust to Trump 2.0
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.