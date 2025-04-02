JSE top 40 has best quarter in more than two years as gold rally continues
The precious metals and mining index posted its biggest monthly gain yet in March
02 April 2025 - 05:00
SA equities kicked off the second quarter on the front foot, in their best day in two months, building on gains notched up in the first three months of the year as investors piled into precious metals stocks amid geopolitical tension.
The all share index, the broadest measure of SA stock market performance, gained 1.48% to 89,950 points on Tuesday, after earlier coming within just 90 points of a record intraday high. The benchmark top 40 index of blue chips ended the session up 1.43%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.