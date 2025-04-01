Concern that Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs may fuel inflationary pressures and impede growth drives safe-haven demand
It has done considerable harm to the growth, development and transformation of financial services
Parties have just hours to reach a deal ahead of crucial vote
DA and ANC locked in separate meetings to discuss a way to salvage the coalition and keep the budget process on track
Unreliable electricity supply and bid to reduce carbon emissions prompt mining companies to go for renewable energy
Roll-out of two-pot retirement withdrawal system one of the more telling stories from the 2024/25 tax year
SA is estimated to have more than 5.8-million crypto holders, while across Africa there are up to 44-million crypto holders
Moscow says the US peace plan doesn’t address problems it regards as having caused the conflict
Peter Shalulile strike earns the Brazilians a hard-fought first leg win against Esperance de Tunis
Toyota maintains its lead but VW has been usurped as SA’s second most popular brand
Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Standard Bank, Remgro and Truworths
WATCH: Technical analysis on Standard Bank, Remgro and Truworths
Business Day TV speaks with Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital
Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital, provides analysis of Standard Bank, Remgro and Truworths
