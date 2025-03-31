Oil slips despite possible tariffs on Russian buyers

Oil prices slipped on Monday, heading for a modest quarterly loss, despite a warning from US President Donald Trump that he may impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
The more active June Brent crude futures fell 30c, or 0.4%, to $72.46 a barrel by 3.30am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 33c, or 0.5%, to $69.03 a barrel. Front-month Brent, which was down 26c, or 0.4%, at $73.36, expires later on Monday.
Both benchmarks were on track to end the month slightly lower, and post their first quarterly drop in two quarters.
Trump said on Sunday he was “pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin and would impose 25%-50% secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was hindering his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump said he could impose the new trade measures within a month.
“There are a couple of ways to read the headlines and the price sell-off. The first is that the market isn’t buying into Trump’s threats and doesn’t believe it,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.
“The second is that Trump’s threats, if enacted, would be another step down the pathway towards a trade war, which will weigh on global growth and demand for crude oil.”
Trump also threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.
Meanwhile, the Opec+ group, which comprises Opec and allies led by Russia, is set to begin its programme of monthly increases in oil production in April. The group is likely to continue to raise oil output in May, Reuters reported last week.
“We expect WTI to stay in a range of $65-$75 for now as the market assesses the impact of Trump tariffs on oil supply and global economy, as well as the supply situation from the US and Opec+,” said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may lower its crude prices for Asian buyers in May to a three-month low, tracking the steep declines in benchmark prices this month, traders said.
Elsewhere, Iran has lowered the price of its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers to $3.95 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April.
Talks to restart Kurdish oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline had hit a snag as a lack of clarity over payments and contracts persisted, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
Oil slips despite possible tariffs on Russian buyers
Donald Trump warns he may impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking his efforts to end war in Ukraine
Oil prices slipped on Monday, heading for a modest quarterly loss, despite a warning from US President Donald Trump that he may impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
The more active June Brent crude futures fell 30c, or 0.4%, to $72.46 a barrel by 3.30am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 33c, or 0.5%, to $69.03 a barrel. Front-month Brent, which was down 26c, or 0.4%, at $73.36, expires later on Monday.
Both benchmarks were on track to end the month slightly lower, and post their first quarterly drop in two quarters.
Trump said on Sunday he was “pissed off” at Russian President Vladimir Putin and would impose 25%-50% secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he felt Moscow was hindering his efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump said he could impose the new trade measures within a month.
“There are a couple of ways to read the headlines and the price sell-off. The first is that the market isn’t buying into Trump’s threats and doesn’t believe it,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said.
“The second is that Trump’s threats, if enacted, would be another step down the pathway towards a trade war, which will weigh on global growth and demand for crude oil.”
Trump also threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.
Meanwhile, the Opec+ group, which comprises Opec and allies led by Russia, is set to begin its programme of monthly increases in oil production in April. The group is likely to continue to raise oil output in May, Reuters reported last week.
“We expect WTI to stay in a range of $65-$75 for now as the market assesses the impact of Trump tariffs on oil supply and global economy, as well as the supply situation from the US and Opec+,” said Yuki Takashima, an economist at Nomura Securities.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may lower its crude prices for Asian buyers in May to a three-month low, tracking the steep declines in benchmark prices this month, traders said.
Elsewhere, Iran has lowered the price of its light crude oil grade for Asian buyers to $3.95 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for April.
Talks to restart Kurdish oil exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline had hit a snag as a lack of clarity over payments and contracts persisted, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.