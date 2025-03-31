Markets

Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining company

Launch of American Bitcoin illustrates the growing involvement of the Trump family in the crypto landscape

31 March 2025 - 14:26
by Arasu Kannagi Basil
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Bengaluru — Hut 8 said on Monday it had joined hands with President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, to launch a bitcoin mining company called American Bitcoin.

Miami, Florida-based Hut 8 merged the majority of its mining operations for an 80% stake in American Data Centres, a company formed by a group of investors including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr that has been relaunched as American Bitcoin.

The move illustrates the growing involvement of the Trump family in the crypto landscape as the industry moves towards mainstream acceptance.

President Trump has promised to be the “crypto president” who will popularise its mainstream use in America.

US-listed shares of Hut 8 jumped 6.4% in premarket trading. They have fallen 42.8% so far this year as of last close.

“From the start, we’ve backed our conviction in bitcoin —personally and through our businesses,” Donald Trump junior said.

“But simply buying bitcoin is only half the story. Mining it on favourable economics opens an even bigger opportunity.”

American bitcoin will mainly focus on bitcoin mining while building a strategic bitcoin reserve. The company will be led by CEO Matt Prusak, with Eric Trump serving as the chief strategy officer.

In the longer run, American bitcoin plans to be publicly listed to expand its access to capital.

The carving out of the mining business will narrow Hut 8’s focus on lower-volatility energy and digital infrastructure company.

Hut 8 will serve as American Bitcoin’s exclusive infrastructure and operating partner.

Reuters

Canada ‘fully expects’ US to honour 2018 deal on vehicle tariffs

No sign Trump will honour US protections he agreed to with Canada and Mexico during his first term
World
1 day ago

Oil slips despite possible tariffs on Russian buyers

Donald Trump warns he may impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking his efforts to end war in Ukraine
Markets
12 hours ago

US orders French firms to ditch diversity

France says Trump administration's interference in employment polices is ‘unacceptable’
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nikkei plummets to six-month low as carmaker ...
Markets
2.
Trade war worries lift safe-haven gold
Markets
3.
Oil slips despite possible tariffs on Russian ...
Markets
4.
JSE surges to record high as gold rally continues
Markets
5.
Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.