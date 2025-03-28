Tariff-fuelled safe-haven demand pushes gold to record high

SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Gold prices surged to a record high on Friday as fresh tariff plans from US President Donald Trump fuelled the fear the global trade war will intensify further, prompting investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven precious metal.
Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $3,074.31/oz by 4am GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,077.44 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.7% so far this week, on track for a fourth straight weekly gain.
US gold futures gained 0.8% to $3,084.70.
“Gold has the wind at its back at the moment. US trade policy, US fiscal policy, geopolitics, and a growth slowdown — everything is blowing in gold’s direction,” Capital.com's financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said, adding that $3,100/oz is the next big milestone for prices.
Uncertainty surrounding tariffs, potential for interest rate cuts, geopolitical conflicts and central bank buying have all fuelled gold's surge past the key $3,000/oz milestone.
“Markets are yet to have an understanding of what the retaliatory responses will be,” which is also helping gold, said Marex analyst Edward Meir.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he would respond with unspecified trade actions if Trump imposes new car tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks.
Trump is set to implement reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which could stoke inflation, dampen economic growth, and escalate trade disputes.
“We continue to hold a bullish outlook towards gold prices, with gold continuing to benefit from US policy uncertainty, trade tensions, military conflicts around the world, inflation worries and macro uncertainty,” BMI analysts said in a note.
Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political instability, thrives in a low-interest rate environment.
Richmond Federal Reserve president Tom Barkin asserted that the central bank’s current “moderately restrictive” monetary policy is appropriate, given high levels of uncertainty and rapid policy changes in the US government.
The market now awaits the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data due later in the day.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $34.27/oz, platinum eased 0.2% to $984.59, and palladium firmed 0.1% to $976.25.
