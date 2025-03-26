Tesla drops 5.6% while chipmaker Nvidia slides almost 6%
The policy is overly focused on inputs — the amount that is spent — instead of outputs
The KZN bank is under threat of provisional liquidation by the Prudential Authority
All structures need to undergo the foundation course as part of renewal agenda, says secretary-general
CIVH reports interim loss as borrowing costs rise, while Seacom faces big repair bills
Real pay likely to have a stellar year as inflation remains well contained but new taxes and consumer gloom raise questions over spending outlook
Gold Fields CEO will need to fight for control of Australian mine
US president's move ratchets up global trade war
Lesotho FA has confirmed it has sent a query in writing to Fifa over the matter.
The French boss also shares company’s future plans and stance on new energy vehicles
Tackling your questions tonight are Sasfin Securities chief investment strategist David Shapiro and Ricus Reeders, portfolio manager at PSG Hole In One Ruimsig.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig
Tackling your questions tonight are Sasfin Securities chief investment strategist David Shapiro and Ricus Reeders, portfolio manager at PSG Hole In One Ruimsig.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.