Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth

26 March 2025 - 14:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a look at this afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold rises on tariff-fuelled safe-haven demand
Markets
2.
JSE surges to record high as gold rally continues
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis Gold Fields, Harmony ...
Markets
4.
Iran’s currency touches record low amid US squeeze
Markets
5.
Oil flirts with three-week high amid supply ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.