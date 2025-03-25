Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis Gold Fields, Harmony and AngloGold Ashanti

Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub

25 March 2025 - 20:33
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub discusses the charts for Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and AngloGold Ashanti.

