Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV Spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth

20 March 2025 - 15:20
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon's market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold at record high ahead of Fed decision
Markets
2.
Oil loses ground after US-Russia agreement
Markets
3.
Gold at record high after Fed signals two rate ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Rand’s first quarter performance in focus
Markets
5.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Anglo American ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.