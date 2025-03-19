Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa
The decision to align more closely with Beijing will shape SA’s future trajectory domestically and internationally
‘If you are not interdicted, drill, drill, drill. Wait for an interdict — if it doesn’t arrive, drill,’ minster says
Finance minister’s decision cannot be blocked before implementation date
ArcelorMittal SA must take part in the productivity SA turnaround and recovery programme as a condition of support
Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Kornelius, business lead at Pragma Professional Services
The controversial fund is strongly opposed by the DA and Business Unity SA
Imamoglu, the main rival of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seized days before being named CHP presidential candidate
Seven candidates stand for election to become International Olympic Committee president
Ecuador has plenty to offer visitors, from volcanic hikes and hummingbirds to markets and chocolate
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.
