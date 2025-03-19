Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand’s first quarter performance in focus

Business Day TV speaks to Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex

19 March 2025 - 19:28
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Business Day TV unpacks the rand’s first quarter performance with Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex, and discusses the outlook for the local unit.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tariff turmoil helps gold reach record high
Markets
2.
Gold at record high ahead of Fed decision
Markets
3.
Oil rises on Middle East risks and China’s ...
Markets
4.
Oil loses ground after US-Russia agreement
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.