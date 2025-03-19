Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa
The decision to align more closely with Beijing will shape SA’s future trajectory domestically and internationally
‘If you are not interdicted, drill, drill, drill. Wait for an interdict — if it doesn’t arrive, drill,’ minster says
Finance minister’s decision cannot be blocked before implementation date
ArcelorMittal SA must take part in the productivity SA turnaround and recovery programme as a condition of support
Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Kornelius, business lead at Pragma Professional Services
The controversial fund is strongly opposed by the DA and Business Unity SA
Imamoglu, the main rival of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, seized days before being named CHP presidential candidate
Seven candidates stand for election to become International Olympic Committee president
Ecuador has plenty to offer visitors, from volcanic hikes and hummingbirds to markets and chocolate
Business Day TV unpacks the rand’s first quarter performance with Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex, and discusses the outlook for the local unit.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand’s first quarter performance in focus
Business Day TV speaks to Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex
Business Day TV unpacks the rand’s first quarter performance with Harry Scherzer, CEO of Future Forex, and discusses the outlook for the local unit.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.