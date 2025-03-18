Geopolitical worries weigh on markets as Federal Reserve gathers to discuss monetary policy
SA’s 113-year-old political movement now unable to face the reality it is merely a 39% party
Finance minister’s decision cannot be blocked before implementation date
African Rainbow Capital Investments shareholders are being offered R9.75 cash for their shares
Experts agree that the central bank will take a cautious approach before committing to further easing
The company says improved performance across its portfolio, lower finance costs and the absence of corporate action improved performance
Negotiations to start immediately in the Middle East, White House says, starting with ceasefire on energy and infrastructure attacks
Modiba the only other player not in camp for World Cup qualifiers because his wife was giving birth.
BMWs and Mercs, including a Pagoda and a pair of Gusheshes, are looking for new homes
Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager at Unum Capital, provides analysis of Anglo American Platinum, Sanlam, Edison International and Walmart.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Anglo American Platinum, Sanlam and more
Business Day TV speaks with Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager at Unum Capital
Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager at Unum Capital, provides analysis of Anglo American Platinum, Sanlam, Edison International and Walmart.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.