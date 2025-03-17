Bengaluru — Gold firmed on Monday after touching a historic milestone last week, as geopolitical tension, jitters about tariffs escalating trade friction and the increased hope of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve continued to fuel safe-haven demand.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,986.53/oz by 3.07am GMT. Bullion rose above the $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday.
US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,994.60.
“The recent rally in gold has been driven by stagflationary fears,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at Oanda, adding that short-term momentum remained positive with the next intermediate resistances at $3,016 or $3,030.
There were “no guarantees” there would not be a recession in the US, though there could be an adjustment, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.
US consumer sentiment plunged to a nearly two-and-a-half-year low in March and inflation expectations soared amid worries that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which have ignited a trade war, would boost prices and undercut the economy.
Geopolitical tension has also been persistent, with the US vowing to keep attacking Yemen’s Houthis until they end attacks on shipping, and Israeli military strikes killing at least 15 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
Gold, a hedge against political risks and inflation, has gained around 14% so far in 2025.
Markets now await the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
“An upgrade of inflation forecast in the dot plot and Powell’s hint during the press conference on the economic uncertainty that may arise due to the ... trade tariff policy may support a firmer gold price,” Wong said.
Spot silver shed 0.1% to $33.76/oz, platinum added 0.1% to $994.50, and palladium eased 0.1% to $963.83.
Gold inches up on lingering geopolitical and economic worries
Concern about escalating trade friction and increased hope of US interest rate cuts fuel safe-haven demand
Bengaluru — Gold firmed on Monday after touching a historic milestone last week, as geopolitical tension, jitters about tariffs escalating trade friction and the increased hope of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve continued to fuel safe-haven demand.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,986.53/oz by 3.07am GMT. Bullion rose above the $3,000/oz milestone to notch a record high at $3,004.86 on Friday.
US gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,994.60.
“The recent rally in gold has been driven by stagflationary fears,” said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at Oanda, adding that short-term momentum remained positive with the next intermediate resistances at $3,016 or $3,030.
There were “no guarantees” there would not be a recession in the US, though there could be an adjustment, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday.
US consumer sentiment plunged to a nearly two-and-a-half-year low in March and inflation expectations soared amid worries that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which have ignited a trade war, would boost prices and undercut the economy.
Geopolitical tension has also been persistent, with the US vowing to keep attacking Yemen’s Houthis until they end attacks on shipping, and Israeli military strikes killing at least 15 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
Gold, a hedge against political risks and inflation, has gained around 14% so far in 2025.
Markets now await the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, followed by chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
“An upgrade of inflation forecast in the dot plot and Powell’s hint during the press conference on the economic uncertainty that may arise due to the ... trade tariff policy may support a firmer gold price,” Wong said.
Spot silver shed 0.1% to $33.76/oz, platinum added 0.1% to $994.50, and palladium eased 0.1% to $963.83.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.