Gold hits $3,000 as US trade wars escalate
Record high comes after Washington threatened to impose a 200% tariff on European alcohol imports
16 March 2025 - 17:48
UPDATED 16 March 2025 - 22:50
The price of gold reached a record high of more than $3,000/oz as mounting geopolitical tension and tariff threats continue to drive safe-haven demand for the precious metal.
Analysts say the uncertainty that underpins the rising gold price appears to be largely driven by concerns about US President Donald Trump’s potentially inflationary trade policies, with gold acting as a hedge against the volatile financial and geopolitical landscape...
