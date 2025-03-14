Rand gains as record gold price provides a boost
The benchmark R2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield up 5.5 basis points to 9.165%
14 March 2025 - 18:40
The rand gained on Friday due to a record high gold price driven by investors seeking safe haven assets amid worries over a global trade war.
At 6.30pm the local currency had gained about 1% to R18.15/$. It fell earlier in the week on domestic political tension sparked by a revised budget, which saw the VAT rate increased by half a percentage point to 15.5%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.