WATCH: Technical analysis on Aspen, Bidcorp and Bidvest

Business Day TV speaks to co-head of trading at Unum Capital, Rob Pietropaolo

11 March 2025 - 17:50
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Rob Pietropaolo, co-head of trading at Unum Capital, provides technical analysis of Aspen, Bidcorp and Bidvest.

WATCH: Unpacking Bidcorp’s first-half performance

Business Day TV Spoke to David Cleasby, CFO at Bidcorp
Companies
1 week ago

Upbeat Bidcorp posts 10% increase in first-half profit

CEO Bernard Berson attributes growth to combination of organic expansion and acquisitions
Companies
1 week ago

Movers, shakers and market makers

The A2X stock market, which offers secondary listings to a good many JSE-listed counters, managed a record month in January
Money & Investing
1 month ago

WATCH: Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest

Business Day TV speaks to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa
Companies
1 week ago

Bidvest posts solid results despite tough operating environment

Services SA division a standout performer for diversified industrial group, while three areas contracted
Companies
1 week ago
Related Articles

Aspen’s earnings growth squeezed by global tax rules

Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: Bulk commodities and renewable energy product sales weigh on Bidvest

Companies / Trade & Industry

Bidvest posts solid results despite tough operating environment

Companies

WATCH: Unpacking Bidcorp’s first-half performance

Companies / Land & Agriculture

Upbeat Bidcorp posts 10% increase in first-half profit

Companies / Industrials

