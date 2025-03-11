Markets

JPMorgan downgrades SA equities on worries about economic reforms

‘We expect foreign investors to apply a wait-and-see approach,’ JPMorgan says

11 March 2025 - 10:33
by Siddarth S
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE SEGAR
Picture: MIKE SEGAR

Bengaluru — JPMorgan downgraded SA equities to “neutral” from “overweight” on Tuesday, citing concerns about an economic slowdown and the effectiveness of SA’s policy reforms.

“While SA's investment case on reforms remains an attractive point of departure, it is unlikely to result in meaningful [economic] growth that’s above 2% in the coming two years,” the brokerage said in a note.

Since the aftermath of the 2008/09 global financial crisis, the SA government has struggled to deliver economic growth rates high enough to make a dent in inequality and unemployment. In January, SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago told Reuters in an interview that the region’s economic growth could be close to 2% in 2025.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government would launch a second wave of reforms to try to bolster economic growth, by boosting struggling state-owned entities and investing in infrastructure.

But despite improved power availability in the past year and optimism that the government of national unity (GNU) coalition would seek to push through growth-enhancing reforms, the operating environment is expected to remain challenging for many businesses.

“We expect foreign investors to apply a wait-and-see approach while domestic investors will have to straddle the options of GNU’s imperfect execution of its reform agenda,” the brokerage said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cut US financial assistance to SA, citing disapproval of its land policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington’s ally Israel.

“Global dynamics resulting in SA-US relations being strained by matters involving expropriation, ICJ case and domestic affairs around affirmative action … create uncertainty around the performance of SA's domestic assets,” JPM said.

The brokerage said it prefers Emerging European equities within the Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEEMEA) region, but prefers SA stocks to Middle East and North Africa's (Mena) equities. 

Reuters

Wall Street ends sharply lower on US recession fears

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see biggest one-day drop since 2022
Markets
22 hours ago

Trump hails BlackRock-led deal to buy stake in Panama Canal

Transaction will give US consortium control of key ports that White House says are under Chinese ownership
World
6 days ago

Aramco slashes dividends as Saudi Arabia faces widening budget deficit

State-owned oil giant cuts back on payouts as kingdom looks to curb spending
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand races to its best week in over six months
Markets
2.
JPMorgan downgrades SA equities on worries about ...
Markets
3.
Wall Street ends sharply lower on US recession ...
Markets
4.
How Germany’s spending boost is upending world ...
Markets
5.
Oil slips amid tariff uncertainty
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.