Markets

Wall Street ends sharply lower on US recession fears

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see biggest one-day drop since 2022

10 March 2025 - 20:46
UPDATED 10 March 2025 - 22:48
by Stephen Culp
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York, the US, November 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMDI
A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York, the US, November 8 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMDI

Bengaluru — US stocks plunged on Monday as relentless tariff wrangling and mounting anxieties from a possible federal government shutdown gave rise to fears that the US economy could be heading towards a recession.

The previous week’s steep sell-off resumed, gathering momentum as the session progressed, with all three major US indices suffering sharp declines.

On Thursday, the tech-loaded index dipped more than 10% below its record closing high, confirming that it entered a correction when it touched that high on December 19.

The bellwether S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average, a closely watched support level, for the first time since November 2023.

“It’s a material drop for one day but we’re seeing the normal sort of drawdown that you see in an upmarket,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. “Concerns are mounting and investors are moving to the sidelines, but we haven’t seen growth worries manifest in data yet.”

On Sunday, Trump declined to comment on the negative market reaction to his on-again, off-again tariff actions against the biggest US trading partners, and whether anxieties related to his erratic policy shifts could nudge a softening economy into recession.

HSBC downgraded US stocks, citing uncertainty on tariffs. But a Reuters poll of economists reflected the growing risks of recession for the US, Canada and Mexico.

Tech stocks are under pressure from a stronger Japanese yen and a spike in sovereign bond yields, as investors unwind yen carry trades on expectations of an upcoming interest rate hike in Japan.

The carry trades involve borrowing yen at a low cost to invest in other currencies and assets offering higher yields, and that unwinding is at least partially responsible for the sell-off in tech stocks such as the “Magnificent 7" group of artificial intelligence-related mega caps.

“If you want to know what’s going on with the US market, stop paying attention to tariffs and start paying attention to Japanese government bond yields,” said Thomas Hayes, chair at Great Hill Capital in New York. “The carry trade is unwinding, and all that hot money was in Mag 7. So that’s why tech is down.”

Adding instability to the mix, legislators on Capitol Hill are scrambling to pass a spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

China’s retaliatory tariffs on some US imports took effect on Monday, while US tariffs on certain base metals are expected later in the week.

The S&P 500 lost 155.21 points, or 2.69%, to end at 5,614.99 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 726.01 points, or 3.99%, to 17,470.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 890.63 points, or 2.08%, to 41,911.09.

Tesla shares plunged as the electric carmaker’s lustre dimmed in the wake of billionaire CEO Elon Musk’s department of government efficiency firings and protests arising from his support of far-right political parties in Europe.

Shares of Coinbase and Microstrategy slid, tracking bitcoin weakness.

Reuters 

Incoming Canadian PM Carney faces tariffs, a looming election and Trump

Canada’s new leader, with no political experience, selected as the man to take on US President Donald Trump
World
12 hours ago

Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month

Mexican and Canadian goods to be exempted from 25% tariffs imposed earlier this week
World
4 days ago

US treasury’s Bessent outlines aggressive trade and sanctions strategy

Making Iran broke again will mark the beginning of our updated sanctions policy, says treasury secretary
World
4 days ago

US job cuts surge 245% in February on federal government layoffs

Elon Musk's department of government efficiency leads reasons for US layoffs and accounts for 63,583 cuts
World
4 days ago

BOE’s Bailey urges US to trade tariffs for dialogue

Governor says he addressed importance of open trade at a meeting of G20 central bankers and finance ministers in SA
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Rand races to its best week in over six months
Markets
2.
How Germany’s spending boost is upending world ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips amid tariff uncertainty
Markets
4.
China’s deflationary pressures expected to ...
Markets
5.
Wall Street ends sharply lower on US recession ...
Markets

Related Articles

How Germany’s spending boost is upending world bond markets

Markets

China’s deflationary pressures expected to continue

Markets

Rand races to its best week in over six months

Markets

Gold inches up on softer dollar

Markets

Dollar loses ground amid trade war worries

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.