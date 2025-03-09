Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
ANC officials agree Dada Morero should be removed, yet he languishes
Many of his plays were shaped by the politics of the 1970s and ’80s
Ramaphosa to be in question-and-answer session in National Assembly on Tuesday
Global supply of platinum expected to continue falling on lower output from SA mines
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds technology giant for announcing its latest investment during such a fraught time
The sector must focus on maintaining current export markets and broadening new ones
Widespread killings in Syria’s Alawite heartland ‘the worst violence for years in a 13-year-old civil conflict’
Captain Dupont limps off in first half of France’s 42-27 victory over Ireland on Saturday
Chef Rasmus Munk’s Alchemist transcends the traditional boundaries of gastronomy, blending science, art, activism, and food
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.