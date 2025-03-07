Bengaluru — Gold inched lower on Friday on some profit-taking, but was on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans firmed demand, while investors awaited US nonfarm payrolls data.
Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,904.98/oz by 325 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.6% so far this week. US gold futures lost 0.5% to $2,911.90.
“Markets are waiting for fresh triggers regarding what is likely to happen with respect to the trade war.... This small profit-taking would be a good opportunity to re-enter long positions,” said Kunal Shah, head of research, Nirmal Bang Commodities, Mumbai.
Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico, the latest twist in a fluctuating trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and fanned worries over inflation and a growth slowdown.
The trade tensions, inflation uncertainty, and a weaker dollar signalling a slowing economy, were all bullish for gold, Shah said.
The dollar index was hovering near a four-month low.
Trump’s policies, widely seen as likely to stoke economic uncertainties, have helped safe-haven gold rise more than 10% so far this year.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he leant strongly against a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting this month, though he believed cuts later in the year remained on track if inflation pressures continue to abate.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against political risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset's appeal.
Spotlight is on the non-farm payrolls report due at 1.30pm GMT, which was expected to show a gain of 160,000 jobs for February, a Reuters survey showed.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.51/oz and platinum firmed 0.1% to $967.58, while palladium edged 0.1% lower to $941.21.
Gold slips on profit-taking
Metal is on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around Donald Trump’s tariff plans firms demand
Bengaluru — Gold inched lower on Friday on some profit-taking, but was on track for a weekly rise as uncertainty around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans firmed demand, while investors awaited US nonfarm payrolls data.
Spot gold eased 0.2% to $2,904.98/oz by 325 GMT. Bullion has gained 1.6% so far this week. US gold futures lost 0.5% to $2,911.90.
“Markets are waiting for fresh triggers regarding what is likely to happen with respect to the trade war.... This small profit-taking would be a good opportunity to re-enter long positions,” said Kunal Shah, head of research, Nirmal Bang Commodities, Mumbai.
Trump on Thursday suspended the 25% tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico, the latest twist in a fluctuating trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and fanned worries over inflation and a growth slowdown.
The trade tensions, inflation uncertainty, and a weaker dollar signalling a slowing economy, were all bullish for gold, Shah said.
The dollar index was hovering near a four-month low.
Trump’s policies, widely seen as likely to stoke economic uncertainties, have helped safe-haven gold rise more than 10% so far this year.
Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said he leant strongly against a rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming policy meeting this month, though he believed cuts later in the year remained on track if inflation pressures continue to abate.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against political risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset's appeal.
Spotlight is on the non-farm payrolls report due at 1.30pm GMT, which was expected to show a gain of 160,000 jobs for February, a Reuters survey showed.
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.51/oz and platinum firmed 0.1% to $967.58, while palladium edged 0.1% lower to $941.21.
Reuters
Oil set for biggest weekly fall since October
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.