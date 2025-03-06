Bengaluru — Gold inched up on Thursday, helped by a pullback in the dollar, while investors awaited US nonfarm payrolls data due later this week to assess the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory as global trade tensions escalated.
Spot gold firmed 0.1% to $2,922.86/oz by 3.20am GMT, while US gold futures added 0.2% to $2,931.60.
The dollar index wallowed near a four-month trough as the US exempted carmakers from the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month as long as they complied with existing free trade rules.
US President Donald Trump was also open to hearing about other products that should be exempted from the tariffs, the White House said.
“A [possible] delay in the tariff war by the US has pushed the dollar lower and, because of that, gold is supported,” Reliance Securities senior analyst Jigar Trivedi said. “The broad undertone is really positive in gold.”
Trump’s tariffs have strained relations with Canada, Mexico, and China. While Canada and China have responded with tariffs of their own on select US imports, Mexico has vowed to retaliate.
Worries over Trump’s tariff policies pushed safe-haven gold to a record high of $2,956.15 on February 24 and helped it gain more than 11% year to date.
Gold is considered a hedge against political uncertainties and inflation.
“The $3,000 psychological level for gold appears increasingly within reach as prices resume their upward trajectory following a brief retracement,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
The market was now waiting for the nonfarm payrolls report, which was expected to show a gain of 160,000 jobs for February, economists surveyed by Reuters said.
Spot silver eased 0.2% to $32.56/oz, platinum added 0.1% to $966.95 and palladium shed 0.1% to $941.25.
Gold firms on weaker dollar
Investor focus is on nonfarm payrolls data to assess Fed’s interest rate trajectory amid escalating trade tension
