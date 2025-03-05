Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth

05 March 2025 - 19:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
US stocks decline and dollar weakens on Trump ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
Gold slips as wary traders eye tariffs
Markets
4.
Oil rises on demand optimism, but Ukraine ...
Markets
5.
Dollar loses ground amid trade war worries
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.