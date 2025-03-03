Investors brace for US president’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to go into effect within hours
Countries that act now will be best positioned to benefit from a clean energy future
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is set to table the amended budget on March 12, after special cabinet meeting on Monday
Busy correctional services minister opts to make way for a younger leader
Weather-related catastrophe claims of R748m were reported in 2024
Demand softens further and production slows in response to persistent cost pressures, fragile global trade and local logistical challenges
The value in a customs union is in building value chains that play to the strengths of all Sacu states
US president also says reciprocal tariffs to take effect on April 2 on countries with duties on American products
Team better off concentrating on playing the best cricket they can, wherever that may be, says SA coach
Oral health is integrally connected to systemic health in the same way that the mouth is part of the body
Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
