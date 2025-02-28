Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments ,and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

28 February 2025 - 14:46
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments, and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments answer stock-related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil prices rise more than 2% after Chevron ...
Markets
2.
Asian shares mixed after Nvidia posts strong ...
Markets
3.
Firmer dollar saps gold’s strength
Markets
4.
Asian stocks fall as traders fret about ...
Markets
5.
Gold on track for biggest weekly drop since ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.