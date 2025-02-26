Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Padoa, Sasfin Wealth portfolio manager

26 February 2025 - 16:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Andrew Padoa, portfolio manager at Sasfin Wealth, joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the afternoon’s market performance

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tariff worries keep gold close to record high
Markets
2.
Oil rises on concern that sanctions on Iran will ...
Markets
3.
Gold stands firm near record peak on weaker US ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls amid chance exports from Kurdistan will ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.