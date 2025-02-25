Market are concerned that US economy’s exceptionalism could be fading as tariff fight heats up
The presidency will return to the US in 2026, but the Trump administration has little interest in this group
Electricity & energy minister says SA’s JET-IP funding might be affected by the US administration’s stance
Premier says issues such as cable theft, crime, and proliferation of informal settlements need urgent attention
Business Day TV speaks to Itumeleng Mothibeli, research committee chair at the SA Reit Association
Foreign arrivals rise 4.6% year on year in January, driven by the UK, Germany, and Sadc countries
Business Day TV speaks with Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
Treasury chief says lower spending will energise US private sector while tariffs rebuild manufacturing
Saturday’s encounter with England could amount to a knockout game after Tuesday’s abandoned match
The B6 package affords protection from assault rifles
Tackling your questions tonight are Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.
Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
