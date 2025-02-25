Markets

Policy uncertainty leads to tumble in US yields

Investors worried about economic policies after Trump says tariffs on Mexico and Canada still set to start

25 February 2025 - 20:02
by Tatiana Bautzer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/159752599
Picture: 123RF/159752599

New York — US treasury yields dropped on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its lowest in 10 weeks, as investors sought refuge in bonds from signs of deceleration in the US economy and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Yields accelerated their fall after the US consumer confidence index declined to 98.3 in February, the lowest reading since June.

The dollar fell on Tuesday, extending declines after a disappointing reading on US consumer confidence and a drop in US yields weighed.  The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.51% to 106.20, just off the two-month low of 106.12 hit on Monday, with the euro up 0.46% at $1.0514.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street declines on Tuesday, hitting a six-week low. US single-family house prices increased in December, another blow to affordability alongside elevated mortgage costs, even as the housing supply increases.

Aside from growing signs of a slowdown, investors worried about US President Donald Trump’s economic policies after he said proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada were still set to start next week.

“We are beginning to see some cracks in the markets regarding the economic outlook and anxiety about some of the conflicting policies,” said Robert Tipp, head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income.

The bond market as a result is betting on more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, compared to a few weeks ago. On Tuesday, US rate futures priced in 61 basis points (bps) of easing in 2025, compared with 44bps late on Monday, according to LSEG calculations.

Futures also showed that markets are expecting the first rate cut to come in June rather than July. The higher odds for a second cut also moved to September and October.

In late morning trading, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note was down 9.1bps to 4.304%, after earlier sliding to the lowest since December 12. The yield on the 30-year bond declined 8.4bps to 4.564%.

US two-year yields dropped 7.8bps to 4.09%, after earlier dropping to 4.07%, the lowest since November 1. A sharp drop in business activity reported last week may be interpreted as an opportunity for interest rate cuts. But investors are still far from seeing a change in longer-term trends for the US deficit and debt.

Markets are still sceptical of the real effects on the deficit of spending cuts by Elon Musk’s department of government efficiency, known as Doge.

A significant deficit reduction “will require more legislative progress on spending cuts”, Tipp said. Substantive budget changes would require congressional approval.

Later on Tuesday, the US treasury will sell $70bn in five-year notes, a day after a strong two-year note auction on Monday.

Reuters

Tariff worries keep gold close to record high

Safe-haven demand due to Donald Trump’s tariff plans provides support
Markets
14 hours ago

SA concerned about Trump’s agenda against climate change

Electricity & energy minister says SA’s JET-IP funding might be affected by the US administration’s stance
National
3 hours ago

CLEO ROSE-INNES: There’s a new sheriff in town so SA’s G20 presidency may be the last

The presidency will return to the US in 2026, but the Trump administration has little interest in this group
Opinion
17 hours ago

TOM EATON: Waste and corruption numbers boggle the mind

People are aware of the cost of rent or groceries, but our inner accountants give up when dealing with millions and billions of rand
Opinion
17 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls amid chance exports from Kurdistan will ...
Markets
2.
Gold close to record high on softer dollar
Markets
3.
Gold stands firm near record peak on weaker US ...
Markets
4.
Boost from China lifts Asian stocks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

Trump to Musk: Great job but show more aggression

World / Americas

Musk renews threat to fire workers who don’t respond

World

White genocide in SA is imaginary, says judge in R40m trust case

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.