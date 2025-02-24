Oil falls amid chance exports from Kurdistan will resume

New Delhi — Oil prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to resolve Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Brent futures were down 14c, or 0.2%, at $74.29 barrel by 4.41am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 22c, or 0.3%, to $70.18 a barrel.
Both Brent and WTI dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.
“The downward spiral in crude oil prices is driven by pressure from the US president on Iraq to resume oil exports from Kurdistan oilfields, which could improve supply flows in global oil markets after nearly two years of disruption,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.
Iraq will export 185,000 barrels a day from Kurdistan’s oilfields through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline once oil shipments resume, an Iraqi oil ministry official said on Sunday.
Iraq’s oil ministry said all procedures had been completed to allow the resumption of exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, potentially resolving a dispute that has disrupted crude flows.
All eyes remain on the progress of talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, which enters its fourth year on Monday. Officials said on Sunday that EU leaders would meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine and European security guarantees.
This comes after US President Donald Trump initiated talks with Russia on ending the war but without inviting Ukraine or the EU to the table. A senior Russian diplomat said Russian and US teams plan to meet this week to discuss improving relations.
Sanctions by the US and EU on Russian oil exports have curbed its shipments and disrupted seaborne oil supply flows. Global energy supplies are expected to increase if a peace deal is reached and sanctions are lifted.
Oil prices will be influenced by geopolitical developments and US policy announcements in the short term, Sachdeva said.
In the Middle East, a Hamas official said talks with Israel through mediators on further steps in a ceasefire agreement are conditional on Palestinian prisoners being released as agreed.
Israel and Hamas have frequently accused each other of violations since the ceasefire started on January 19, but so far it has continued to hold.
Oil falls amid chance exports from Kurdistan will resume
Investors are waiting for clarity on talks to resolve Russia’s war on Ukraine
New Delhi — Oil prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending losses from last week, on the prospect of a resumption of exports from Kurdistan’s oilfields, while investors awaited clarity on talks to resolve Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Brent futures were down 14c, or 0.2%, at $74.29 barrel by 4.41am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 22c, or 0.3%, to $70.18 a barrel.
Both Brent and WTI dropped by more than $2 on Friday, posting weekly declines of 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.
“The downward spiral in crude oil prices is driven by pressure from the US president on Iraq to resume oil exports from Kurdistan oilfields, which could improve supply flows in global oil markets after nearly two years of disruption,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.
Iraq will export 185,000 barrels a day from Kurdistan’s oilfields through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline once oil shipments resume, an Iraqi oil ministry official said on Sunday.
Iraq’s oil ministry said all procedures had been completed to allow the resumption of exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline, potentially resolving a dispute that has disrupted crude flows.
All eyes remain on the progress of talks to end Russia’s war on Ukraine, which enters its fourth year on Monday. Officials said on Sunday that EU leaders would meet for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine and European security guarantees.
This comes after US President Donald Trump initiated talks with Russia on ending the war but without inviting Ukraine or the EU to the table. A senior Russian diplomat said Russian and US teams plan to meet this week to discuss improving relations.
Sanctions by the US and EU on Russian oil exports have curbed its shipments and disrupted seaborne oil supply flows. Global energy supplies are expected to increase if a peace deal is reached and sanctions are lifted.
Oil prices will be influenced by geopolitical developments and US policy announcements in the short term, Sachdeva said.
In the Middle East, a Hamas official said talks with Israel through mediators on further steps in a ceasefire agreement are conditional on Palestinian prisoners being released as agreed.
Israel and Hamas have frequently accused each other of violations since the ceasefire started on January 19, but so far it has continued to hold.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.