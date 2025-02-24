Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up to hover near recent record highs on Monday, helped by weakness in the dollar, with attention shifting to a key US inflation report set for release later this week.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,939.15/oz by 4.44am GMT. Bullion had scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday. US gold futures traded flat at $2,953.
“Disappointing US macro data at the tail end of last week has caught up with the dollar, which has opened the door higher for gold,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
“With trade uncertainties not looking like they are disappearing any time soon, gold could still be eyeing off reaching new all-time highs again this week.”
Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans to impose duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
Markets will shift focus towards the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) print, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, due on Friday, for more insights into the central bank's interest rate trajectory.
If inflationary pressures lead the Fed to keep rates high, gold’s appeal as a non-yielding asset could diminish.
To breach the $3,000 mark, gold needed a very strong reason as the war premium seemed to have waned a little, while other supporting factors supporting bullion were already discounted, said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.
On the geopolitical front, Trump reversed course on Friday to say that Russia did in fact invade Ukraine and that Kyiv would soon sign a minerals agreement with the US as part of efforts to end the war.
Spot silver gained 0.4% at $32.67/oz and platinum added 0.5% to $974.10. Palladium shed 0.2% to $967.56.
Gold close to record high on softer dollar
Netal inches higher as attention shifts to release of US personal consumption expenditures data, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up to hover near recent record highs on Monday, helped by weakness in the dollar, with attention shifting to a key US inflation report set for release later this week.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,939.15/oz by 4.44am GMT. Bullion had scaled an all-time high of $2,954.69 on Thursday. US gold futures traded flat at $2,953.
“Disappointing US macro data at the tail end of last week has caught up with the dollar, which has opened the door higher for gold,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
“With trade uncertainties not looking like they are disappearing any time soon, gold could still be eyeing off reaching new all-time highs again this week.”
Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans to impose duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
Markets will shift focus towards the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) print, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, due on Friday, for more insights into the central bank's interest rate trajectory.
If inflationary pressures lead the Fed to keep rates high, gold’s appeal as a non-yielding asset could diminish.
To breach the $3,000 mark, gold needed a very strong reason as the war premium seemed to have waned a little, while other supporting factors supporting bullion were already discounted, said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.
On the geopolitical front, Trump reversed course on Friday to say that Russia did in fact invade Ukraine and that Kyiv would soon sign a minerals agreement with the US as part of efforts to end the war.
Spot silver gained 0.4% at $32.67/oz and platinum added 0.5% to $974.10. Palladium shed 0.2% to $967.56.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.