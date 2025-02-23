Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital

23 February 2025 - 15:30
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital answer stock-related questions and discuss last week’s major market moves.

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks with David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Sanelisiwe Tofile from All Weather Capital
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Markets
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Markets
1 week ago
