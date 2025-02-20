Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

20 February 2025 - 20:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE defies global uncertainty, posts strong gains
Markets
2.
Asian stocks falter amid Trump’s tariff vows
Markets
3.
Gold slips on profit-taking
Markets
4.
Oil gains as traders fret about disruptions in US ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.