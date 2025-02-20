Bengaluru — Gold prices held firm near a record high on Thursday, as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans stoked the fear of higher inflation and a major global trade war.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,937.74/oz 2.35am GMT, trading near the record high of $2,946.85 hit on Wednesday. US gold futures gained 0.7% to $2,955.90.
“Uncertain outlooks for both global trade and inflation are proving to be conducive for gold and are acting to bring the $3,000 level within range,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Since his inauguration, Trump has imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium. He said on Wednesday that he would announce tariffs related to lumber, cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner”.
Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting showed on Wednesday that Trump’s initial policy proposals raised concerns about higher inflation and affirmed a continued pause on rate cuts.
Traders see the Fed delivering 38 basis points of rate cuts by December, according to LSEG data.
Bullion is seen as a hedge against geopolitical risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset's appeal.
Several Fed officials are scheduled to speak later in the day, which could provide further insights on the US central bank’s monetary policy.
“If we look at potential risks which could slow gold prices down, safe-haven demand could dry up somewhat if a peace deal moves closer to fruition between Russia and Ukraine,” Waterer said.
Trump denounced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” on Wednesday and warned he had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country.
Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $32.75/oz. Platinum was steady at $971.90, and palladium rose 0.1% to $968.94.
Gold near record high on tariff worries
US President Donald Trump's tariff plans are stoking the fear of higher inflation and a global trade war
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.