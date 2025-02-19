Rand’s meltdown after budget saga reflects on GNU
Local currency weakened to R18.58/$ after the cancellation of the budget speech, from R18.33 earlier in the day
19 February 2025 - 14:39
UPDATED 19 February 2025 - 16:46
The rand weakened significantly on Wednesday following the unprecedented cancellation of the budget speech (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-19-budget-delayed-as-gnu-cracks/), highlighting cracks within the government of national unity (GNU).
Set to announce a major increase in VAT, the speech was cancelled at the eleventh hour following disputes about the tax hike, marking the first time in democratic SA that the budget speech was delayed and sending the markets into panic...
