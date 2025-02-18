Markets

UK stocks tread water as wage growth dampens rate cut hopes

Acceleration in last three months of 2024 underscores why BOE is wary of cuts despite weak economy

18 February 2025 - 14:32
by Nikhil Sharma and Ragini Mathur
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain’s benchmark index was largely unchanged on Tuesday, while the domestically focused mid-cap index fell after data showing a pick-up in wage growth led investors to trim their bets on the pace of future rate cuts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was holding at 8,777.16 points by 10.30am GMT (12.30pm), while the mid-cap FTSE 250 had slipped 0.4%.

British pay growth accelerated in the last three months of 2024, underscoring why the Bank of England has adopted a careful stance about rate cuts despite a weak overall economy.

The BOE earlier this month lowered its benchmark interest rate to 4.5% from 4.75%. Traders are pricing in only two more rate cuts for the rest of 2025.

Among sectors, banks led the gains, rising more than 1%.

The aerospace and defence index rose 0.7%, adding to their 4.5% jump in the previous session after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was crucial for all of Europe to spend more on defence.

Luxury stocks such as Watches of Switzerland Group and Burberry slid 2.6% and 1.6%, respectively.

Utilities, often traded as bond proxy, lost 1.1%. Britain’s 10-year bond yield was up three basis points at 4.561%.

Among individual stocks, Plus500 slid 5%, the most on the mid-cap index, after the trading platform’s full-year forecast came in line with market expectations.

BT Group fell 5.4% after Citi double-downgraded the mobile and broadband operator’s stock to “sell” from “buy”.

Reuters

Trade war worries boost demand for safe-haven gold

Metal gains more ground as uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariff plans remains in focus
Markets
10 hours ago

Hong Kong stocks flirt with three-year highs

Investors have welcomed business leaders’ meeting with President Xi Jinping
Markets
10 hours ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold firms on softer dollar
Markets
2.
Oil hardly changed as traders watch ...
Markets
3.
Asian equities mostly higher
Markets
4.
Speculators drive China’s tech rally as internet ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Related Articles

Trade war worries boost demand for safe-haven gold

Markets

Hong Kong stocks flirt with three-year highs

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.