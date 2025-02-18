JSE defies global uncertainty, posts strong gains
A senior market analyst says the JSE’s resilience can be attributed to a shift towards monetary easing
18 February 2025 - 14:50
Despite the uncertainty in the global environment, driven mainly by geopolitical tensions, the JSE has maintained a robust start to the year — driven by positive structural reforms and local growth fundamentals that are proving to be tailwinds for SA equities.
Having started the year at 84,000 points, the all share has advanced more than 5% year to date, reaching a new record of 89,000 points as of Tuesday. ..
