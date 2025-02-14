Business Day TV Spoke to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Concerns persist in the industry about the costs and complexity of applying for the carbon offset allowance
Court grants Iwan Peter Schelbert and Hein Odendaal bail and remands case to May 30
Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
Electronic trading platform with deep-pocketed backers set to shake up retail stock investing
New plan must balance fiscal discipline with rising social spending while avoiding costly new commitments
The Delta scandal is a modern-day fable of greed and deceit, and a reminder that unexpected heroes can emerge from the unlikeliest of places
S&P Global says for Germany and France, Trump’s demand would result in their respective budget deficits jumping to 4.6% and 8.9% this year, vs the 1.7% and 6% currently forecast
Joburg-based cyclist has backing and support from far and wide
The van is tailored to suit the needs of Mzansi’s entrepreneurs
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital answer stock related questions and discusses the week’s major market moves.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock picks
Business Day TV speaks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital answer stock related questions and discusses the week’s major market moves.
