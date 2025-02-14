Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday and were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain as US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports fuelled concerns of a global trade war.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,929.05/oz by 3.03am GMT. Bullion hit a record peak of $2,942.70 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,957.40.
On Thursday, Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports, and the targets include China, Japan, South Korea and the EU. A major trigger for gold prices this week was Trump’s announcement to impose reciprocal tariffs, which was creating tariff war concerns and could affect global economies, said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.
The market was slightly overbought, which could create some technical profit booking after nearing the $3,000 level, Kedia said.
Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed the US producer price index (PPI) saw a strong increase in January, following Wednesday’s inflation report that revealed consumer prices had risen at the fastest pace in nearly a year and a half.
The PPI data offered more evidence that inflation was accelerating again and strengthened views that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before the second-half of the year.
Bullion is traditionally viewed as a safe haven against inflation and economic uncertainty, but the appeal of this non-yielding asset diminishes with rising interest rates.
A surge in global gold prices, which have hit record highs, dampened jewellery sales during India's wedding season, while dealers in China have resorted to offering discounts to attract buyers.
Spot silver gained 0.4% to $32.50/oz. Platinum was up 0.3% at $997.65 and palladium rose 0.6% to $999.77. All three metals were set for a weekly gain.
Gold set for seventh consecutive weekly gain
Metal holds steady as Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on all countries taxing US imports fuels worry about a trade war
Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Friday and were poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain as US President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports fuelled concerns of a global trade war.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,929.05/oz by 3.03am GMT. Bullion hit a record peak of $2,942.70 on Tuesday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,957.40.
On Thursday, Trump tasked his economics team with devising plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country taxing US imports, and the targets include China, Japan, South Korea and the EU. A major trigger for gold prices this week was Trump’s announcement to impose reciprocal tariffs, which was creating tariff war concerns and could affect global economies, said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.
The market was slightly overbought, which could create some technical profit booking after nearing the $3,000 level, Kedia said.
Meanwhile, data on Thursday showed the US producer price index (PPI) saw a strong increase in January, following Wednesday’s inflation report that revealed consumer prices had risen at the fastest pace in nearly a year and a half.
The PPI data offered more evidence that inflation was accelerating again and strengthened views that the Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates before the second-half of the year.
Bullion is traditionally viewed as a safe haven against inflation and economic uncertainty, but the appeal of this non-yielding asset diminishes with rising interest rates.
A surge in global gold prices, which have hit record highs, dampened jewellery sales during India's wedding season, while dealers in China have resorted to offering discounts to attract buyers.
Spot silver gained 0.4% to $32.50/oz. Platinum was up 0.3% at $997.65 and palladium rose 0.6% to $999.77. All three metals were set for a weekly gain.
Reuters
Oil set to end three-week losing streak amid tariff delays
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.