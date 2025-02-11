Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

11 February 2025 - 20:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Risk of a multi-front trade war mounts as Trump ...
Markets
2.
Oil climbed as traders mull US tariffs
Markets
3.
Gold flirts with record highs amid tariff threats
Markets
4.
Asian shares undecided as more tariffs loom
Markets
5.
China’s consumer inflation speeds up as US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.